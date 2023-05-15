Red Cross assisting after fire damages Southwest Charlotte apartment building

Fire crews were still assessing the number of displaced families and the need after the fire tore through apartments on Whitehall Estates Drive Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Relief crews are working to help families who might have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building Monday night.

The Charlotte Fire Department reported the fire in the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive, which is near Tryon Street and Arrowood Road in Southwest Charlotte.

A tweet from Charlotte Fire around 7:30 p.m. said firefighters encountered flames shooting through the roof when they arrived. Officials said the scene was under control in less than an hour.

Around 10 p.m., the American Red Cross shared an update, saying it had crews on the scene assessing the impact and the support needed. It is still unknown how many people are displaced after the fire.

Fire crews said no one was injured.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 2400 block Whitehall Estates Dr. Charlotte firefighters controlled the fire in 42 minutes. No injuries reported to firefighters or civilians. We are currently assessing the number of displaced occupants. pic.twitter.com/E7yCnCcBUS — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they come in.

