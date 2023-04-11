Free smoke alarms available from the Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region

The goal is to ensure homes have safe, working alarms to help alert families if a fire is detected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas Region has launched a campaign to help make sure more homes have working smoke alarms.

Through April 22, families who can't afford to purchase an alarm or residents who are physically unable to install one can request an alarm from the Red Cross through an online form. Residents can include a preferred time frame for a home visit, ranging from 8 a.m. through noon or 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

The Red Cross says while home fires claim seven lives each day, having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half. The campaign will also include information about fire safety, how to maintain alarms, and planning ahead for fires if they happen.

The Red Cross is also asking for volunteers for smoke alarm handout events in Charlotte this weekend. One handout event will happen Friday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Thomasboro Academy on Bradford Drive. Saturday's event is also at the academy, running from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. More information and registration can be found online.

In addition to volunteering, donations can also be made for this campaign.

