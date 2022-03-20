Red Cross of Greater Carolinas in need of volunteers

"We help them see a light in what may arguably be the worst day of their life,” Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers.

The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.

“We hear about the national deployments for the wildfires, hurricanes and floods, and I do those too. But the bulk of the work is done by the disaster response teams,” Duncan explained.

Volunteers are the lifeline of the Red Cross and make up about 90% of the organization. However, the pandemic has been tough on the organization.

“We had to move everything virtual for while, and had to do some computer revamping and get more technical,” Duncan said. “We lost a lot of old-time volunteers then.”

The areas of concern are in rural areas like Gaston, Lincoln and Burke counties, according to the supervisor.

“The fewer people we have spread out in all areas, the longer it takes to get out to them," he said. "The further away, the harder it gets.”

Home fires are the most common incidents disaster teams respond to, Duncan explained. Their job is to get families safely through their first 48 hours, making sure they have somewhere to stay, money for hotel, food and clothing.

“We hear their story, that may be the most important thing we do," he said. "We are compassionate and we love on them. We help them see a light in what may arguably be the worst day of their life.”

MORE NEWS: 13th annual Charlotte Fair returns to the Queen City

Duncan said although the work is rewarding, with fewer hands the volunteers are taking on extra loads to meet the need.

"That’s the big stress because we want to get to our clients and get them safe and get them to feel some level of comfort as quickly as possible,” he added.

People interested in volunteering can visit the Red Cross' website.