Red Cross looking for volunteers after outbreak of tornadoes devastates 5 states

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of a weekend, life as thousands of people across the US knew it was reduced to miles of rubble and debris after a string of tornadoes ripped through communities in 5 states.

Help is now pouring in from around the country including right here in the Carolinas.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Bud Frank, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

Frank decided to go help volunteer efforts, flying out from Charlotte Douglas airport on Monday.

“I’m on the way to Kentucky and the Mayfield area," Frank said.

Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the hardest-hit cities. Frank said when he saw the devastation he couldn’t sit at home.

“I need to go," Frank said. "I asked myself, why should I stay home when I can help out?”

It’s a question Frank said he’s asked himself several times, volunteering for the Red Cross’s disaster response to wildfires, hurricanes, and floods.

"About 20 times in the past three years,” Frank said. “I packed my sleeping bag because we don’t know where the accommodations are going to be, looks like we’ll be staying at a state park."

Frank said it’s always rewarding work.

“Oh the people that say thank you," Frank said, "the ability to see the help that we’ve been able to deliver to people.”

Robbie Sofaly, a regional disaster officer with the Red Cross, said their operations depend on people like Frank stepping up.

“Our work is primarily driven by volunteers," Sofaly said.

Sofaly said the Red Cross will train anyone who’s willing and inexperienced, or assign duties that may align with their abilities.

“We take meals out to the community, we can hand out shovels, rakes, water that kind of stuff," Frank said, "so whether you're the type of person that wants to be face to face with clients maybe in a shelter, or you want to be in a warehouse loading box trucks, everything in between we have opportunities.”