CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens of CMS teachers filled the Mecklenburg County Government Center Monday evening, urging county commissioners to fully fund Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' 2019 budget request.

CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said it will take $1.5 billion to not only keep Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools operational but to make needed improvements during the 2018-2019 school year.

Roughly 60 percent of that funding will come from the state and the other 40 percent is funded through Mecklenburg County taxpayers.

“Our funds to CMS are a supplement to the state so we give more than half of our money to education and then we have to figure out to do the rest of the county with what we have left,” said Jim Puckett, Mecklenburg County Commissioner and vice chairman.

Puckett said one of the hardest jobs as a county commissioner is figuring out how to give funding to everyone, who make up "the rest."

“We have county property tax that then has to fund the jails, the Sheriff’s Department, the courts, the district attorney, the health department, the parks and rec department, the environmental services, building services, on and on and on,” Puckett said.

Puckett said county revenues are only expected to grow by roughly $30 million, which he said could force county leaders to raise taxes.

“The other problem we have is we have a revaluation next year which means that a number of people even -- if we do a revenue neutral tax rate -- a lot of people next year will see a sizable tax increase, so they’ll have a double-whammy. That’s something we have to consider when trying to take care of the taxpayer also, with many who struggle to pay their taxes,” Puckett said.

CMS’ budget request is roughly $40 million more than they received last year. Included in the request is $7 million to go toward teacher pay raises, $9 million to fortify schools against attacks and another $4.4 million to hire school psychologists and mental health counselors.

For many teachers, parents and those who support public school, the budget increase is not a luxury, but a necessity.

“It’s not just about paying teachers more. While they do deserve more, it’s really about attracting and retaining the best educators to be in front of kids. So if we’re not competitive with other counties like Wake, Chapel Hill, and Durham when it comes to the county supplement, then we’re going to lose our best educators,” said Kevin Poirier, an educator at West Charlotte High School.

County commissioners are expected to vote on the budget June 19.

