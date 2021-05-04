Regal Cinemas is reopening theaters in the Triad and across the state this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you already smell the buttered popcorn? Regal Cinemas is reopening theaters in the Triad and across the state this month.

The Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX will open on Friday. The Regal Palladium & IMAX in High Point will reopen on May 21.

Other locations in Charlotte and Raleigh will also open on Friday and include Regal Starlight in Charlotte, Regal Birkdale in Huntersville, Regal Brier Creek and the Regal North Hills in Raleigh.

Select theatres are showing Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat.

Theaters will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines. You must wear a face mask at all times while in the theatre lobby, auditoriums, and restrooms. Masks can only be removed to eat and drink while in the auditorium.

You can also purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app. You can also purchase concession items from the app when in-theatre. The theater will close self-service condiment stands. Workers will also refill large soft drinks or popcorns by exchanging your cup or bucket for a new container. Theaters with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

The theater will also close off two empty seats between groups to follow proper social distancing throughout the movie.

Other Regal theaters opening in North Carolina:

Opening May 7

Greensboro, Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX

Asheville, Regal Biltmore Grande & RPX

Raleigh, Regal Brier Creek

Raleigh, Regal North Hills

Garner, Regal White Oak

Huntersville, Regal Birkdale & RPX

Cary, Regal Crossroads & IMAX

Wilmington, Regal Mayfaire & IMAX

Charlotte, Regal Starlight

Opening May 14

Charlotte, Regal Phillips Place

Apex, Regal Beaver Creek & 4DX

Gastonia, Regal Franklin Square

Opening May 21