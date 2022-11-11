Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closes its doors Thursday

The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday.

The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10.

Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an entertainment pillar for the Arboretum Shopping Center in south Charlotte for several years, opening in 1993.

Other Regal locations in Charlotte will remain open following the closing, including:

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen (7824 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277)

Regal Starlight - Charlotte (11240 US Hwy 29, Charlotte, NC 28262)

Regal Manchester Rock Hill (1935 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730)

