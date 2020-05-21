Regal Manor Theatre to permanently close after 73 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regal Manor Theatre in Meyers Park has announced they will permanently close after 73 years in business.
Regal Cinemas released the following statement regarding the closure:
EFC is proud to have been a part of the long legacy of the Manor theater, first as operators and more recently as landlord. I know Regal will do a great job of serving Charlotte’s art community in its other venues,” stated Josh Page, COO at Eastern Federal. “As owners of the property for over 75 years, we are going to carefully consider our alternatives and be very mindful of the importance of this property to Charlotte.”
“We truly appreciate the loyal patronage at the Manor Twin and our partnership with Eastern Federal over the years. Our staff worked hard to provide a quality entertainment venue serving Charlotte moviegoers with art and independent film,” stated Richard Grover, VP Communications at Regal. “ With the closing of this location, we will continue to offer art and independent film at our other Regal theatres in the Charlotte area.”