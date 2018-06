SUMTER, S.C. (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who they believe is a runaway.

Akasha Wilson-El was last seen at her home on Lois Lane around 10:30 p.m. last Friday. Deputies say they think she may be with her boyfriend, who's the same age.

Akasha is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the sheriff's office at 803.436.2000.

Akasha Wilson-El

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

