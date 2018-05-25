WILKESBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Family, friends and law enforcement officers from around the state remember Trooper Samuel Bullard.

The funeral is scheduled for 1pm, Friday May 25.

Visitation and Funeral Details:

10a-12:30p - Visitations at the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College, located at 1328 S Collegiate Dr., Wilkesboro, NC.

1p - Trooper Bullard's funeral will begin. Seating is on a first come basis with the exception of reserved seating for family, first responders and special invited guest.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church 1120 Austin Little Mountain Rd, Ronda, NC following the service. This service will be ONLY for law enforcement, emergency responders, dignitaries and special invited guest.

A funeral procession will leave from Wilkes Community College to Macedonia Baptist Church.

PROCESSION DETAILS:

• Leaves Wilkes Community College by Meadowview Dr. to River Street

• River Street to US 421 South

• US 421 South to Red White &Blue Road

• Red White &Blue Road to NC 268

• NC 268 to Money Road

• Money Road to Macedonia Church Road

The public wishing to view the funeral procession is requested to park in designated parking lots and along shoulders of the roadway. Please don't park in the roadway. You will be asked to move your car if you do.

