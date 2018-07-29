CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A disturbing heads up for those planning to swim along the South Carolina coast.

Officials in Charleston said nearly a dozen waterways in the area have high levels of fecal bacteria. Swimming is not recommended in those areas, according to the Charleston Waterkeeper.

We’re sad to report high bacteria levels @ 11 of our 15 sites: upper James Island Creek, Shem Creek, lower Hobcaw Creek, Wappoo Cut, lower Ashley, Demetre Park, Battery Beach, & Patriots Point. New @scdhec beach reports show Folly, Sullivan’s, & IOP look good! #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/Qnd3GomHDM — Chas. Waterkeeper (@ChasWaterkeeper) July 27, 2018

Officials encourage those traveling to Charleston to avoid swimming in these areas:

Ashley River

Battery Beach

Demetre Park

Hobcaw Creek

James Island Creek

Patriots Point

Shem Creek

Wappoo Cut

You can click here for more information on water quality across the Charleston area.

