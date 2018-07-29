CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A disturbing heads up for those planning to swim along the South Carolina coast.
Officials in Charleston said nearly a dozen waterways in the area have high levels of fecal bacteria. Swimming is not recommended in those areas, according to the Charleston Waterkeeper.
Officials encourage those traveling to Charleston to avoid swimming in these areas:
- Ashley River
- Battery Beach
- Demetre Park
- Hobcaw Creek
- James Island Creek
- Patriots Point
- Shem Creek
- Wappoo Cut
You can click here for more information on water quality across the Charleston area.
