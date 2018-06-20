GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- A 10-year-old North Carolina boy sells refreshing lemonade, but what he gets back, is much sweeter.

William Martin goes to Jesse Wharton Elementary. When he heard some of his classmates don't have food when they go home he knew he had to do something.

So he set up lemonade stands where he sells lemonade and accepts donations. At his most recent one, he collected $400 in donations and 16 bags of food. That helped stock his school's food bank.

At his lemonade stands last summer, he raised enough money to fill 20 backpacks with school supplies for classmates in need.

"He's very compassionate. He's a really good kid and we're very blessed to have a kid that cares so much about other people which is important," his mother Christine Martin said.

His mom uses the Nextdoor App to tell neighbors when her son is selling lemonade.

While on the app, she noticed a competition for sweetest lemonade stands. She nominated William, and he won!

He's now one of ten kids across the county who run the 10 Sweetest Lemonade Stands.

"So we will do anything we can to support kids like William who are starting at a young age and bringing the community together, one to get to know each other and two to give back to a great cause," Jen Burke director of local media for Nextdoor said.



William plans to have another lemonade stand on Saturday at 5326 Summerwood Drive in Greensboro.

The folks at Nextdoor are providing providing cups, a sign, and some pitchers. They also will match whatever funds William makes.

If you would like to donate you can do so at this Gofundme account.

