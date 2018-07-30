COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Planned Parenthood says it is suing to try to get a judge to overturn South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's order that it couldn't provide services under the state Medicaid health plan.

Planned Parenthood says that decision means thousands of poor women on Medicaid won't be able to get pelvic exams, birth control or testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

The organization said in a statement that McMaster is breaking federal law because it allows Medicaid patients to visit any provider that accepts the program.

McMaster's order banned any group that performs abortions from being a Medicaid provider in South Carolina.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes says McMaster will fight the lawsuit as hard as he can because he doesn't think taxpayer money should go to anyone who provides abortions.

