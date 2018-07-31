ASHE COUNTY, N.C. -- As one South Carolina school district tests online learning as a way to eliminate snow days, at least one district in the North Carolina mountains said it doesn't plan to do the same.

Ashe County representatives said replicating the model being tested by Anderson School District 5 in South Carolina would be difficult because many of their students don't have adequate internet access.

Anderson School District 5 teachers hope by giving each child a laptop, students won't have to endure the hassle of making up school days by having online classes during inclement weather.

"The teacher can be within that app at the same time as the student," Anna Baldwin explained. "Communicate with them, providing guidance."

Ashe County Schools said students in its high school Advanced Placement classes are sometimes required to do online assignments during a snow day so the class can stay on-schedule for Advanced Placement exams in May.

Avery and Watauga Counties give their students laptops and tablets as part of their respective technology programs.

Neither county responded back in time to NBC Charlotte's request for comment.

Anderson school leaders said if their no snow day model is successful, it could be expanded to other districts in South Carolina.

