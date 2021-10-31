Registered sex offenders should not decorate for Halloween, says Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Guidelines are in place for registered sex offenders on Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are 1,024 registered sex offenders in Mecklenburg County, according to data from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

While North Carolina does not have a specific law for registered sex offenders concerning Halloween, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says sex offenders are supposed to follow certain guidelines.

"Registered sex offenders should keep their lights off on Halloween and not decorate their homes so that no children will knock on their door," said Janet Parker, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. "Parents should check the sex offender registry before planning their trick or treat route.

The sex offender registry allows you to search by street name to see if any registered sex offenders live in your neighborhood. Both North and South Carolina have similar registries.

In Gaston County, the sheriff's office says deputies are checking in with registered sex offenders on Halloween night.

In South Carolina, registered sex offenders are required to follow a curfew from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night. South Carolina's Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said registered offenders are to stay home and not give out candy on Halloween night.

Below are links for the North Carolina and South Carolina sex offender registries.

North Carolina: https://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/search.aspx

South Carolina: http://scor.sled.sc.gov/GeographicalSearch.aspx