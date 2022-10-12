Remains found behind Conover home identified as man missing since 2021

Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing in August 2021 and has been identified as a body found buried in Conover in September.

CONOVER, N.C. — A man who had been reported missing for over a year is the same person whose remains were found behind a home in Conover in September, police revealed.

On Wednesday, the Conover Police Department announced that a body found buried behind a home on 4th Avenue SW is Richard Lee Moris, 54, who was reported missing on Aug. 26, 2021.

Morris's remains were found on Sept. 16 in a shallow grave. The remains were found in the grave, although they did not appear to be recent, and were sent to a medical facility to determine if they were human remains.

Police say Morris's cause of death is unknown at this time. The autopsy on the body has not been completed at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time. Conover police are continuing to investigate this incident.

