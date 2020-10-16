Here's how you can help the family of Olivia Grace Melendez

The five-year-old died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. After her passing, Olivia Grace Melendez's organs were donated to save the lives of five people.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County is mourning the life of a 5-year-old girl who died days after a hit and run. Friday there was a public gathering for family and friends to remember Olivia Grace Melendez.

She was a kindergartener at Poplin Elementary School.

"Such a blessing to her family" family friend Gay Bivens said.

It was a somber event with tremendous loss. Dozens gathered to remember five years filled with joy.

"She met you with a smile, a laugh a tik tok dance, "That baby loved you and let you know she did," neighbor, MeShaunda Martin said.

"We were right there, it was horrifying to see everything from the ambulance to the hospital, to her taking her last breathe," Bivens said.

Investigators say the driver jumped the curb, hitting Olivia before driving away. She later died at the hospital. The suspect ended up turning himself in.

Olivia's organs were donated to save the lives of five people.

While things may never be the same, there's hope here that Olivia is still with them.

"You see a rainbow blow it a kiss and wish her well," Martin said.