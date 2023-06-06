RentPonyBox closing to focus on its thrift shop

Moffitt said this was a very difficult decision for her to make.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte business that offered dress rentals for parties and events is closing down to focus on its thrift store.

Hellen Moffitt developed her company, RentPonyBox, out of necessity.

Moffitt said she was constantly purchasing new dresses for parties and events, but believed there must be a more efficient solution.

"I had tried other clothing rental services, but they're all like subscription-based and involved shipping," Moffitt explained. "And a lot of times I needed something last minute."

Thus PonyBox came to life as a local clothing rental service in Charlotte, North Carolina. It offers the convenience of getting a dress for a one-time event such as a wedding or party.

During a heartfelt Instagram post, Moffitt shared with her thousands of followers her plans to close down her RentPony shop so she could spend more time focusing on her thrift store.

Moffitt said this was a very difficult decision for her to make.

"It just got to the point where we've been trying all of these different things and we just haven't been able to grow the business to the point where we need it to be at," she said.

But don't worry, Moffitt said her location in Plaza Midwood will just expand and they will operate as a thrift store.





