Rep. Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday.
According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms."
Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.
"I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery," Adams said in the release.
Adams has served in Congress as representative of North Carolina's 12th district since 2014. The district covers Charlotte and most of Mecklenburg County.
This is the first time Adams has reported testing positive for COVID-19.