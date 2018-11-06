Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Cedar Grove Church Road on June 9, 2018 where a man was allegedly standing in the roadway waving a pistol in the air.

When deputies, Sgt. R Hoernlen and patrol Deputy J. Ellis, arrived the suspect was entering a residence in the 700 block of Cedar Grove Church Road. He advised the officers that his vehicle broke down so he started walking to the residence. He also told officers dogs started chasing him and he was waving his cell phone around to scare them away, deputies report.

Deputies discovered that the man, Jeffrey William Long, 32, of Armstrong Circle, High Shoals, had two outstanding warrants in Gaston County and he was taken into custody. Officers found a plastic bag in Long’s pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine. The bag contained just over 50 grams of methamphetamine valued at $1,500 to $5,000 depending on how it is packaged for sale.

Officers transported Long to the Lincoln County magistrate’s office where he was charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer. He was also served two outstanding warrants from Gaston County. Long was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC