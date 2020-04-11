South Carolina GOP makes gains in already red state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republicans gained ground in South Carolina after Tuesday's elections, building upon their normal electoral advantage in the state.
The day was carried by President Donald Trump's 13 percentage point win over Joe Biden in the Presidential race. That helped downballot, led by incumbent U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's 11-point win over Democrat Jaime Harrison.
Six incumbents won reelection to U.S. House seats in South Carolina, while Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham lost his reelection bid. Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson was outraised by his Democratic opponent Adair Ford Boroughs, but won a 10th term.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn won a 15th term, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan won a sixth term, Republican U.S. Rep. Williams Timmons won a second term. Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman won a second full term and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice won a fifth term.
Republicans also flipped at least three state Senate seats, knocking off incumbent Democrats Vincent Sheheen, Glenn Reese and Floyd Nicholson. Democratic Reps. Mandy Powers Norrell and Laurie Funderburk also lost.