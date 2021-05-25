Crews recover body after kayaker goes missing along Chattahoochee River

Around, 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed that the body had been recovered.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the previous story.

Crews have recovered the body of a missing kayaker after hours of searching along the Chattahoochee River.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said the person was identified as 41-year-old David Southin.

Gwinnett County officials said firefighters began their response at 1:23 a.m. Forsyth County’s swiftwater team was already in the water; they located the kayak but requested assistance because the jurisdiction could possibly be in Gwinnett County, according to officials.

Crews searched in the area after entering the water at the McGinnis Ferry boat ramp. Air 1 also responded for assistance but was unable to see any victims. After several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the rope attached to the kayak, officials said operations were moved to the banks.

“The search was discontinued once fog conditions created low visibility and hindered further travel. At 3:30 a.m., the command decision was made to restart the search during daylight hours. Gwinnett’s Swiftwater 14 (SW14) made entrance into the water at the McFinnis Ferry boat ramp,” the news release said.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Gwinnett swiftwater rescue technicians went back to the river. Recovery operations continued throughout the day.