Local News

Injured worker being rescued from Charlotte construction site

The Charlotte Fire Department is conducting a "high angle" rescue of the injured worker,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte emergency personnel are conducting a rescue to reach an injured construction worker in uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department is conducting a "high angle" rescue, where rescuers are hoisted up to aid the hard-to-reach worker.

The worker appears to be multiple floors above the ground at the construction site, which is located in the 400 block of South Graham Street between Bank of America Stadium and Truist ball park.

Information about the extent of the worker's injuries was not immediately known.

