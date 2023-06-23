x
Rescue operation launched off bridge on Lake Wylie

York County deputies said the rescue was in early stages on Friday.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Emergency crews have started a rescue operation on Lake Wylie late Friday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed initial details in a tweet at 5:30 p.m. The office's dive team was in the early stages of the rescue off of the Concord Road bridge.

As of publication, deputies didn't share further information.

WCNC Charlotte viewer Mike McFeeters shared a photo of the scene, showing an ambulance and fire truck present on the bridge.

Credit: Mike McFeeters
Rescue operation on Lake Wylie on June 23, 2023

This article will be updated with new details once they are made available by officials.

