Resident dies at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation as medical examiners determine the cause of death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A resident at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies said that after resuscitation efforts by detention personnel, the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, Hucks was pronounced dead around 10:26 a.m.

"MCSO is very dismayed to report the death of Mr. Hucks," Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a statement. "It’s always difficult to experience the loss of anyone in our custody and care. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hucks’ family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Hucks was taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on Sunday, June 5, according to deputies.

