'Infrastructure before development' | Residents plead to Belmont City Council to oppose new development

The Henry Chapel Development would bring more than 600 new homes to the area near South Point Road

Example video title will go here for this video

BELMONT, N.C. — A continued effort to potentially put a stop to a proposed development in Belmont is making its way to city leaders. Monday night, the topic wasn't on the council meeting agenda, yet still remained top of mind during public comment.

Several residents came forward to express their concern about the impacts of The Henry Chapel development bringing more than 600 new homes on top of possibly 1,200 more cars to the South Point Road area.

Those who live in the surrounding neighborhoods like South Hill Estates say cut through traffic is just one safety concern for the family friendly area.

“All of the people who live in the Henry Chapel development aren’t going to want to sit in the gridlock traffic that’s on South Point Road -- they’re going to cut through our neighborhood," resident Amanda Memrick said.

Memrick began a petition for neighbors who are in opposition of the project to sign. Many said present problems with traffic on South Point Road should be addressed first.

“I’d like to ask you if there is an opportunity to look and assess and do a feasibility study to understand if there’s a way to improve our current conditions," one resident said.

Memrick says she's not opposed to change as long as it's done in a smart manner.

"Infrastructure before development," Memrick said.

The city of Belmont says they are working with the developer, Turnstone Group, LLC, along with NCDOT to complete a traffic study. Continued public feedback is also welcomed before city council considers moving forward with the project.

“I will have no choice, if this goes through, to leave Belmont and I don’t want to do that," resident Jose Romero said. "This is my home."

The next community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at First United Methodist Church in Belmont beginning at 6 p.m.