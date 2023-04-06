Residents sued by developers over Huntersville Lagoona Bay project, public forum Monday

The developer sued the residents for "slandering" him on social media.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of Huntersville residents packed into a gym in April and heard from Jake Palillo, the developer of the Lagoona Bay project. It received pushback from residents.

The plan is to transform an empty plot of land into an almost 300-acre community and membership. It will be fixed with a 10-acre lagoon, water sports, and hundreds of housing options. Palillo highlighted how this will add property value to the area. He said it would be something that would positively impact people when and if they choose to sell their homes.

Since that meeting on April 26, there's been more developments come to the surface.

WCNC Charlotte sat down with Noelle Burton and Violet Clarke, two residents who have voiced concerns about the development. They are being sued by Palillo.

“It’s because he claims we slandered him on social media which is a complete untruth in my opinion," Burton said.

Burton and Clarke said they sis push back against the development online and voiced concerns about traffic and congestion.

“I am not going to stop I am not going to back down; I am going to speak my truth," Clarke said.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with Palillo multiple times over the phone and asked him about the lawsuit. He told WCNC Charlotte:

"I don't like suing people. You can speak out against the project, you have the right to. I'm suing because of the slanderous lies that are being told about me and my family."

Burton said she admitted she posted about Palillo.

“I called him greedy and he doesn’t care what happens to us," Burton said.

WCNC Charlotte also collected posts from different social media platforms written by Palillo.

"These are just comments of him talking bad about me online," Burton said.

In one example, Palillo commented on Burton's mental health. Burton called this slanderous. WCNC Charlotte talked to Palillo, again, and he said it came after a thread of him and his family being attacked online.

Mon. June 4, Palillo will present the Lagoona Bay proposal to the Town of Huntersville. He said he hopes the Town will be in favor of his plan.