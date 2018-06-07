CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two uptown restaurants and one in Ballantyne Village are on the report card this week.

Each week Consumer reporter Bill McGinty scours the health inspection reports looking for critical violations that could make you sick.

A surprising entry on this week's report card is Blackfinn in Ballantyne Village. Blackfinn did get a 90, but that's the lowest A grade you can get.

The health department noted that employees didn't know of their responsibility to report symptoms and illness. With what happened at the Hardee's on Little Rock Road two weeks ago, we now know just how important that really is. In food service, you can't go to work sick, but too many people do. The inspector also discovered handwashing issues, like not watching long enough or well enough, and some of the lettuce and dressings were too warm. They've got to be below 45 degrees.

Also up this week? The World of Beer in uptown. Employees had personal drinks above where they were making food, that’s a no-no. In the cold hold, the salmon, burgers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and some cheese, were all close to 10 degrees too warm. It was all tossed out.

And someone left a bottle of pain pills above the food prep line, another no-no. Their grade at World of Beer? A 91, a low A.

The lowest of the week and close to a grade that could shut them down is Pho Plus in uptown's French Quarter. Here too, employees didn’t know much about illness and sickness, and one employee was seen washing hands…without soap! Why bother? And, that’s a repeat violation.

The inspector also saw rice which was supposed to be hot, sitting in a warmer — that was unplugged! And that too is a repeat violation. The rice was tossed out on sight.

So of all the violations, which ones are the worst? Bare-handing your food and food temperature issues are things that can make you sick. If you see those, that’s a red flag and you should look further, or don’t eat there.

© 2018 WCNC