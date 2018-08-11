CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of B-rated restaurants showed up on this week's restaurant report card.

Famous Toastery is a pretty popular breakfast spot on Park Road in Dilworth, but on this inspection visit, the health department saw an employee “shake her hands dry.” That may not seem like a big deal, but handwashing procedures are strict and important. Violations have the potential to make customers sick.

The meatloaf, which was made two days prior, still wasn’t chilled, so it was tossed out. Someone was also storing their shoes on top of the powdered sugar. The grade at Famous Toastery was 86.5, a B.

At Tupelo Honey Café on South Blvd., cold foods are supposed to be below 45 degrees, but some of their cheese was 76 degrees, and their sprouts were 70 degrees. That stuff was tossed out, and the inspector noted food temperature issues are a repeat violation.

Pickled onions, goat cheese, boiled eggs, pork butt, and fried chicken were all not dated, and some of what was dated was expired. Mac-n-cheese bites were nine days expired, and duck fat was 18 days expired. All of it was tossed out. The grade at Tupelo Honey Café was 86, a B.

At Cheddar’s on University Center Blvd., they had pink debris on their ice machine, and some of their hot foods like gravy, mac-n-cheese, and broccoli casserole were too cold.

On the flip side, foods that should have been cold were too warm- - stuff like sour cream, raw shrimp, raw tilapia, and cole slaw to name a few. The grade at Cheddar's was 80.5, barely a B.

© 2018 WCNC