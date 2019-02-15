CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s All-Star weekend, and many people will be heading uptown for the events.

Consumer reporter Bill McGinty researched some low restaurant scores in that area.

At the Sheraton on South McDowell, the health inspector said there was no managerial control in the social bar and kitchen.

There wasn’t soap to wash hands, and there was cut lemon, which could end up in someone's drink, sitting in the hand sink.

The equipment and the utensils were dirty, and the crab soup made the night before hadn’t cooled, so they tossed it out. Their grade was 77; that's a C.

At the Coastal Kitchen and Bar on E. Third St., the bartender was bare handling fruit for the drinks. That might be fine at home, but commercial businesses can’t do that; they need to glove up or use tongs.

The potato soup made the day before still hadn’t cooled, so it was tossed out, and a lot of food like potatoes, tofu, and blue cheese dressing were all too warm.

That stuff was tossed out, too; plus it was a repeat violation. Their grade was 88; that’s a B. A reinspection on February 12 resulted in a 97 or A grade.

At Sithara on N. Tryon, there was moldy cheese in the fridge which got tossed. They had potatoes and rice that weren’t cooling fast enough in the cooler, so the food was tossed out.

The inspector noted the dumpster was too full; some of the trash was spilling over in the area around it. Dumpsters in that condition can be an invitation for rodents and other vermin, although none were noted in this report. Their grade was 80; that’s a B.

Sometimes we get notes about places that have since been re-inspected and received a better grade. That’s good; that’s what they are supposed to get.

If you see your favorite spot get a poor grade, check the health department reports inside our mobile app to see if it improved on the next go around.