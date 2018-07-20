CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Each week, NBC Charlotte scours health inspection reports from local restaurants looking for violations. This week's Restaurant Report Card includes expired food, dirty dishes and no hairnet.

The low score goes to the Light Rail Family Restaurant on South Blvd. This place had a lot of critical violations.

The health inspector observed an employee working with raw chicken then ready-to-eat French toast with just a glove change and no hand washing. On top of that, there was no soap at the hand-washing sink in the kitchen.

In the walk-in cooler, the mashed potatoes, coleslaw, chicken and deli meats all had expired date markings. They were thrown out. Add it all up, and the Light Rail Family Restaurant ended up with a score of 81.5, a low B.

The Lotus Buffet on North Tryon Street scored a B on its last inspection. This time around, employees were storing their personal food and drinks above restaurant food. That's a no-no.

A worker was seen washing hands for three to five seconds instead of the required 15 seconds. There was also a cook who was not wearing a cap or a hairnet. The Lotus Buffet emerged with a 90, the lowest possible A.

We finish up with La Romero Taqueria and Juice Bar which was re-inspected after scoring 76.5 last time. The inspector found supposedly clean dishes that were still soiled with food debris.

The tomatillos, jalapenos and steak were too warm -- over 45 degrees even after sitting in the cooler all night. The inspection also revealed disposable lids and plastic forks were sitting on the floor.

In the end, La Romero Taqueria and Juice Bar brought up its score to 92, which is an A.

Remember, health inspectors say you should check the violations for any restaurant that scores below a 95 to see what's going on in the kitchen. The score is supposed to be posted in a highly-visible spot right as you enter the restaurant.

