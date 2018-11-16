CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First up this week, the lowest we’ve seen in a while. This score started popping up on social media pages, so Consumer Reporter Bill McGinty checked out Cheddar’s on University Center Boulevard.

This Cheddar's had hand washing violations, and lots of them. Employees were washing their hands, then immediately touching the dirty faucet to turn off the water. Some of their kitchen equipment was visibly dirty, even the plates and bowls on the cook line were dirty with old food debris. As for their food, their chicken tenders were holding 20 degrees below what’s acceptable. Their cooked shrimp was 15 degrees below -- both were tossed out. Their grade at this location has been on decline, the current re-inspection score, a 71.5. A low “C”…if it gets to 69, the place is shut down until problems are corrected.

Over at the Great Wok on Trade Street, things aren’t so great. Many employees had issues washing their hands correctly, even after they were showed how. Their hot and sour soup and egg drop soups were not hot enough. Additionally, there was a heavy buildup of grease in the kitchen on some equipment, including build up on the prep sink where someone was thawing unwrapped food. Their score at Great Wok? An 84, a lower “B”.

Now we head to the Morazan on Archdale Drive. They had an ice machine that was dirty on both the inside and the ice chute. Their chorizo was supposed to be hot, at 135 degrees or hotter, but was 22 degrees to cold. And it didn’t get much better in the cooler either … their shrimp, shell eggs, shrimp wrapped bacon, crab and fish were almost 70 degrees -- they’re supposed to be cold below 45. Why so warm? The cooler was unplugged! Their score here, an 82.5, a lower “B”.

