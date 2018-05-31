CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A popular South Park restaurant landed on consumer reporter Bill McGinty's restaurant report card. A restaurant this popular shouldn't have the grade it has this week.

PF Chang's is popular in South Park and in most every city. This week their grade is a 90.5, that's barely an "A". So what's going on? Well, some of their raw tuna was being stored over ready to eat crab. Raw food and cooked food must be kept very separate to avoid bacteria contamination. Their ice machine had a significant dark build up, so much so, that the inspector noted a "Risk Control Plan" Their score: 90.5, an A, but barely.

Also on the list this week, Moe's BBQ in Matthews. They had dried food on utensils like their can opener and thermometer probe which is stuck inside your food. They also had several pork roasts, cooked chicken and sausage without date markings and three employees were working without required hair nets. Their score: 87, a B. When we last checked they had been reinspected and given a 96, which is an A.

Last up this week, the Los Reyes Supermarket and Deli off Central Avenue. They had quite the drop in their grade in between inspections. For one thing, their ribs were being stored near ready to eat foods, same with raw chicken. Rice that had been reheated, was still not warm enough, and some cheese, ham and some queso did not have dates. Dates are very important, they have to know how old the food is and if it's still safe to serve and eat. Their score: 79.5, a C, down from an A on their last inspection.

