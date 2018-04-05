CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A repeat offender appeared on the Restaurant Report Card this week.

Each week, Bill McGinty combs through the health department reports looking for the scores of popular breakfast lunch and dinner spots. He also highlighted some fast food this time.

The first one is a frequent flyer on the report: Fonda La Taquiza on Albemarle Road. Right out the gate, the report noted too many risk factors on this visit and highlighted a lack of managerial control.

Also, the same tongs were being used to flip raw chicken, then steak, then cooked cactus. Plus, one of their can openers had significant food debris on it. Their grade: 86, a mid B.

At McDonalds at 413 Tyvola Road, an employee didn’t wash hands after handling raw meat and another was seen handling a McMuffin with bare hands. The drink nozzles at the soda machine were dirty with some type of buildup. Their grade: 90, the lowest A.

Last up, an early morning and late night favorite: Waffle House at 8220 Pineville Matthews Road. Their ice bin had mold in it, and so did the soda dispenser heads. Lettuce, tomatoes and ham were too warm in the cooler. Their milk was open but undated. Their grade: 86, that’s a mid B.

You’ve heard Bill McGinty say his personal criteria: If it’s below a 95, he checks the violations. He's also walked out of plenty of places.

