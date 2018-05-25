CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Are you making plans to dine out during this holiday weekend? Maybe picking up some fast food for a car trip to the beach? If so, don’t forget to check the restaurant scores before you go in and order.

Here are the eateries on this week's Restaurant Report Card.

First up, Enrico's in Steele Creek. Based on what we normally see, this one isn’t all that bad in terms of food safety violations. They had a hand washing violation, and some of their food, like the spinach, cut tomatoes and cheese didn’t have dates on them. They weren’t drying their dishes the right way, not a dingable violation. Their score: 88.5, a B.

Also on the list this week, Wendy’s at 3300 Freedom Drive. The employees were using the food prep sink to wash their dirty hands; that’s a no-no. The tomato slicer, ice machine and drink dispenser nozzle were all dirty. The health department boldly recommended a thorough cleaning of the entire place. They even noted a greasy film in some of the sinks. Their score: 84.5, a B.

Last up this week, Cheddar’s on University Center Blvd. The employees didn’t wash their hands, even after they were handling the trash. Raw salmon and broccoli were being prepped in the same sink; raw animal foods have to be kept separate.

Their salad dressings, diced chicken, cole slaw, sour cream, chipotle mayo and some cheese were supposed to be cold in the prep cooler, but the temp was almost 70 degrees instead of the required 45 degrees or below. Some of that was tossed out. Their grade: 80, the lowest score on the report card this week, barely a B.

