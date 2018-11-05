A brand new place in uptown made the restaurant report card on its first inspection.

At Fin & Fino, 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, the hand sink already had food debris and build up. That's where employees are supposed to be washing.

The raw salmon was right above the ready-to-eat lobster. Raw animal foods must be kept separate for health safety reasons. Everything in the pizza prep cooler was too warm; all of it had to be tossed out.

Fin & Fino's grade: 88 or a B.

Next up, Zaxby’s at 7508 South Tryon. Their mixed salad was above 45 degrees. The employees said it was made at 9 a.m., but they threw it out anyway.

Their toxic grill cleaner was being stored right next to the bread, and there was a buildup of food and oil residue on the floors.

Zaxby's grade: 88 or a B.

China Cafe on Berkeley Place Dr. also made the report card. They had a large number of their dishes marked clean, but they still had food and greasy residue.

Their thawed, cooked ribs, noodles, fried chicken and grilled chicken pieces were undated. Plus the employees were storing personal drinks in the customer ice bin.

China Cafe's grade: 90, the lowest A.

One thing to note from these inspection reports: Food temperature issues. Not cold enough or hot enough is bad and can make you sick.

