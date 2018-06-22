Consumer reporter Bill McGinty has a story packed full of violations and some of which can make you sick.

First up tonight, the Cheesecake Factory here in SouthPark. I’ve eaten here many times and it’s always been great. But this week, their score dropped to an 83, a low B grade for a restaurant of this caliber.

There are a couple of noteworthy issues here at the Cheesecake Factory. First, the inspector saw an employee touching sliced tomatoes and French fries with bare hands, a major no-no. Use your imagination and think for a minute of the things and places you touch with your bare hands every day. Yep, that’s why it’s mandatory they wash and wear gloves when making your food.

Their blender, food processor, soda nozzles and metal pans were dirty, some with food debris stuck on them. Also, noted: their chicken strips, wings and sliced pork were all not dated.

Also up this week, Thai Taste in Dilworth, the one on East Boulevard. One of their employees came in from outside, didn’t wash, didn’t put on gloves and proceeded to make food.

Their curry sauce wasn’t cooling fast enough so they tossed it out. Also, their tofu, cut cabbage and raw eggs were too warm as were the noodles. They were all supposed to be lower than 45 but instead, were stored at 70 degrees.

Thai Taste received an 81, a B grade.

Last up this week, the Original New York Bagels in Huntersville on Gilead Road. They too have a hand washing violation as someone there thought it was OK to wash dirty dishes then start making food. The raw bacon was sitting in direct contact with the deli meats and cheeses and there were multiple dead cockroaches under equipment in the kitchen.

The Original New York Bagels scored a low B grade of 80.

Remember, don’t just rely on the grade and the number, look at their violations.

