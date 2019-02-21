CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the most upscale hotels in the area, a hotel where presidents and celebrities stay, made the Restaurant Report Card this week.

NBC Charlotte was shocked to see the Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge restaurant with anything other than a very high grade.

This hotel is a staple of south Charlotte which is why their restaurant grade of 90.5 took us back a bit. There are fast food restaurants that routinely get perfect scores, so shouldn’t people eating at the Ballantyne Hotel expect the same?

The hotel has played host to President Obama, Vice President Biden and golfing great Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Staying there can cost you close to $500 a night, and the restaurant called the Gallery boasts “exceptional cuisine”.

So why is the health inspection score a 90.5, a very low A?

The health inspector noted the sink where they’re supposed to wash hands was being used as a dump sink. The bar glass washer wasn’t actually sanitizing, so your glasses may have still been dirty.

As for the food, some of it, like the Mahi, was undercooked and other things like squash soup and chicken apple sausage was expired. That food was tossed out.

Just across the street from the Ballantyne Hotel is the Blackfinn Ameripub. I’ve eaten here before, several times, and it’s been good, but this go-round they had problems.

There wasn’t any soap at the sink in the bar. As for the food, they had salmon coming off the grill at 111 degrees, it’s supposed to be 145 unless the customer requests otherwise.

They also had a large cooler of chicken wings without a date, in fact, the person in charge didn’t know when they were made. They were tossed out. The score at Blackfinn was 85.5; that’s a mid B.

New to the Restaurant Report Card this week was First Watch in Matthews. The inspector noted a lack of control regarding handwashing, and food temperature issues.

Some of the servers were bussing dirty dishes then started making toast for people without washing. And some food on the prep line -- like turkey, ham, spinach, and chicken -- was too warm. It's supposed to be under 41 degrees but it wasn't.

The grade at First Watch in Matthews was 87.5; that’s a B.

Some of these violations may not seem like a big deal, but they are, like handwashing.

Imagine a stranger in a kitchen you can’t see, touching their nose, hair, or dirty dishes but not washing. Your order might get made next. That’s why these things are important.