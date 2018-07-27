This week's Restaurant Report Card has some low scores to report, with some previous As turning into Bs.

The lowest score goes to Sithara at 9609 North Tryon. The big problem was employee hand washing. One worker was seen washing in hands in the food prep sink and not even using soap. The hand washing sink was clogged up with utensils, and the person in charge wasn’t supervising the hand washing.

Another issue was raw tilapia, raw chicken and raw lamb being stored in with the ready-to-eat foods like veggies and cooked meats. That’s a big no-no. Their grade? An 84.5, a mid B dropped down from an A.

The Hibachi Express on Oak Lake Blvd. was also on this week's report card. One of the employees was seen washing hands without soap. Raw chicken was being stored with the produce.

Plus, some raw chicken, raw shrimp, and cooked beef were too warm. That food is supposed to be chilled below 45 degrees. Their grade? 86.5, that’s a B.

Bojangles' at 6915 Albemarle Rd was last on this week's list. One of the cooks was hand dispensing food after handling dirty equipment. The food thermometer, which is stuck in your food, was dirty.

Also, pest control was a noted issue as flies were seen around the drink dispensers. Their grade? An 87, that is a B.

© 2018 WCNC