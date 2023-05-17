Early morning building fire shuts down Tuckaseegee Road

First responders say no one was injured in the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters with Charlotte Mecklenburg Fire Department were called to the scene of a building fire on Tuckaseegee Road around 6:15 a.m.

WCNC crew on the scene confirmed the fire is at Cuzzos Cuisine located at 3418 Tuckaseegee Rd.

According to fire officials, Tuckaseegee Road is closed in both directions.

Traffic Advisory; 3400 block of Tuckaseegee Road is closed in both directions due to fire department operations. https://t.co/Mcdyd1eeyG — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 17, 2023

Officers with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Say the road is closed between Karendale Ave and Glenwood Drive. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

There are no injuries at this time and no one was inside the building when the fire started. This investigation is active and ongoing.

