Retired Gaston County assistant police chief dies in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Billy Lytton, a retired assistant Gaston County police chief, died after a vehicle crash according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The accident happened in Lincoln County. Gaston County Police say Lytton died Saturday as a result of the crash, but further information on the crash has not yet been released.

"Please keep his family in your thought and prayers," Gaston County Police said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

At this time, no further information about the Lincoln County crash has been released. It's not known if anyone was charged in connection to the incident, or if anyone else was injured.