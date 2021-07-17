Retired Gaston County officer biking across the country

Chris Lowrance has been biking from Oregon to Virginia to raise awareness for law enforcement suicide.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Gaston County police officer is almost done with the trip of a lifetime.

Chris Lowrance has been biking from Oregon to Virginia to raise awareness for law enforcement suicide.

His charity called "A penny for their thoughts" has been raising money for Blue Help, a resource for families impacted by law enforcement suicide.

If you'd like to donate to his journey, just visit bluehelp.org.

