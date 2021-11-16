Retired thoroughbred horse killed by gunman

The shooting happened at a pasture off Sierra Road early Sunday morning.

YORK, S.C. — A York County woman who rescues retired thoroughbred horses is asking for help to locate the person who shot and killed one of her horses last weekend.

Rose Smith said her 16-year-old horse, "Deuces Take 'Em" was found dead at a pasture off Sierra Road early Sunday morning.

"He was quite a character, and he was well-taken care of, and he was loved," Smith said. "Who would do something like that to an innocent horse?”

She said when the shooting happened, other horses nearby broke through the pasture's gate out of fear.

Melissa Thomas, who takes care of Smith's horses, was able to safely bring back the other horses.

Robert Epps owns three horses in neighboring Union County, and he expressed sadness when he heard about "Deuces Take 'Em's" death.

Over the years, he installed cameras around his property because he said people have chucked glass bottles at his horses and sprinkled shattered glass in their pasture.

He said anyone driving by a horse pasture can help keep horses safe by paying attention to anyone who appears to be interacting with horses in an odd manner.

"Take notice -- make sure they see you," Epps said. "When someone that's doing something wrong sees other people watching, they tend to stop."

As York County deputies investigate the shooting, Smith’s offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the shooter.

"That person is in the community and could be a danger," Smith said. "People need to be a little extra cautious."