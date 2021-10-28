'I don't want to ask for help, but I don't have a choice' | Charlotte veteran living in her car, looking for resources to find a home

A retired veteran is living in her car, sleeping in a parking lot, as she tries to find resources to help find her a home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina native came back home after retiring from the National Guard. She never imagined retirement meant living in her car.

Tammy Spence is living a life nobody should have to live. The 64-year-old who spent 20 years serving in the Army National Guard now calls her car her home.

"It's very hard," she said fighting back tears. "I'm sorry," she continued after a brief pause to collect her emotions.

Spence is proud to be a veteran and proud of the work she did while serving.

"Yeah, most of it was active duty," she said.

But a series of bad luck, that created a tough financial situation, forced her out on the streets.

"If someone had told me back then, this is where I would be right now, I would tell them they are lying," Spence said.

She spends her day at a Charlotte cemetery. Spence said she goes there because it's quiet and she can do the research needed to try to get the help she's been long looking for.

Spence searches for help on her cell phone and keeps a notebook of all the numbers, names and notes on the discussions she has with lenders, the VA, and other organizations she calls for help.

At nightfall, she heads to a parking lot where she parks her car and tries to sleep. However, Spence said she rarely sleeps at night because of the conditions and safety.

"At night when it's cold -- that's when it's hard," Spence said. "Thankfully, I've got sleeping bags I can cover up with, but still it's cold."

Her portable home is packed with food, clothes, and the only family she says she has -- her three bunnies.

"They're the only thing that's keeping me going," she said. "If it weren't for them, I would have checked out a long time ago."

Despite all the calls and outreach she's done, Spence just can't seem to find anyone who will help, she said.

"That says to me that they don't care about their veterans," she added. "I don't want to ask for help, but I don't have a choice."

The U.S., and Mecklenburg County, have made progress in ending veteran homelessness over the past decade. However, in 2020 there were still some 37,252 homeless veterans across the country, according to HUD's annual point-in-time estimate.

Spence remains one of them as she wonders if she'll ever receive the help she deserves.

"Now, here I am 64 years old and I'm living out of my car -- what's wrong with this picture," she said.