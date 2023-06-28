Richmond County mother wins $500,000 off a $10 lottery ticket

Debora Rankin was the first to win the game's top $500,000 prize.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMLET, N.C. — What started off as a $10 gift from her son turned into a $500,000 surprise for Debora Rankin. The Richmond County resident got the lucky Double Diamond Cashword ticket from the Fast Mart on South Cheraw Road in Hamlet.

Her son had gone to the store and bought some lottery tickets. When he returned home, he gave her what would be the winning ticket.

“You dream of winning something like this,” Rankin said.

Rankin went to the lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize. She said her winning didn’t become a reality until she got there.

After withdrawing the required state and federal taxes, Rankin went home with $356,253. She hopes to buy a new SUV with her winnings.

Rankin won the first top prize in the Double Diamond Cashword game since its debut in April. There are three more $500,000 top prizes to be claimed.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts