Richmond County sheriff found dead in home

Sheriff James Clemmons was found dead in his home Thursday, authorities confirmed.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons died Thursday.

Clemmons' death was confirmed on Facebook by Richmond County officials. Clemmons was found dead in his home Thursday morning.

"We will all miss him more than any words can express. He was not just our co-worker, but a great friend to all and an awesome leader in our community," The post said.

Clemmons served as the president of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association from July 2018 to July 2019 and was appointed to Gov. Roy Cooper's Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

Clemmons joined the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in 1989. He worked his way up the ranks and held the rank of major from 2002 until he was elected sheriff in 2002. He was the first person of color to be elected sheriff in the history of Richmond County.