'Beyond the Call of Duty, End of Watch Ride to Remember' stops in Charlotte to honor fallen officers

It is taking a journey of 22,000 miles across the country to honor fallen officers from the past year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 'Beyond the Call of Duty, End of Watch Ride to Remember' rode into Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday.

It's a moving memorial dedicated to the fallen law enforcement members lost across the U.S during the past year. The visit to Concord came with a very personal reason.

"If you look at this beautiful memorial, you'll see 339 beautiful people. They have 3 common factors: One, they have a name. Two, they all wear a uniform, whether it's white, brown, green. And the third, which is the most important they all bled red." said Jherut Shaw, EOW Ride to Remember.

One picture stands out here in Cabarrus County. Officer Jason Shuping. Officer Shupling was killed in the line of duty last December. His family was too emotional to speak today.

"They ride to tell the families they are not alone, everyone here hoping a memorial like this will someday end," said volunteer, Jason Vallieres.



"It's not just one agency, it's not just one town that's affected, it's across the country. You're never alone," said Shaw. "I just wish people would just stop for a second and realize that all of these beautiful men and women have a story of love behind them. They leave love behind and they don't get to experience that love anymore."

The Memorial will travel into South Carolina Tuesday tonight. Eventually, every banner signed by family members will be showcased in museums throughout America.

