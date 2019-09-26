CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ridge Road Middle School in Charlotte will be dismissing early Thursday at 12:30 due to a water pressure issue at the school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

All after school activities are canceled, the district announced.

Students who ride school buses will be picked up starting at 12:30 and dropped at the usual locations. Car pool students can be picked up starting at 12:30pm.

Maintenance crews are on site and will continue working to address the issue.

"Our expectation is to open school tomorrow as planned," the school district said. "We will update parents this evening on the plan for tomorrow."

Ridge Road Middle is the only CMS school closing early Thursday.

