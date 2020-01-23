HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The mother of UNC Charlotte shooting victim Riley Howell spoke out against gun violence as more counties in North Carolina pass Second Amendment resolutions.

A growing number of North Carolina counties are doubling down on gun rights. Eleven in the WCNC viewing area have either passed or are considering resolutions.

In western North Carolina, Natalie Henry-Howell spoke out at the Haywood County Commission meeting in favor of stricter gun laws.

"These things that we are considering are just important," she said. "They're important for the safety of us all, and I would really appreciate it if everybody could consider that as we try to balance the need for self-protection and the need for the protection of others."

No action was taken at that meeting, however, commissioners said they will pull together a resolution on it soon.

