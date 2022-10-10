City looks at extending short-term rental moratorium in Rock Hill

Earlier this year, Rock Hill leaders put a temporary moratorium in place on new permits for short-term rentals. Leaders may extend it until December.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Renting out property through Airbnb or VRBO is now a popular way to make some money. But in Rock Hill, city leaders have put a pause on issuing new permits for short-term rentals, saying more rules are needed to protect neighborhoods.

But a property owner who opposes the decision told WCNC Charlotte the decision could put business owners at risk.

In the last 20 years, Rock Hill’s population grew by around 78%. In addition to more people moving here, sports tourism is also booming.

Earlier this year, Rock Hill leaders put a temporary moratorium in place on new permits for short-term rentals. Leaders may extend it through the rest of this year on Monday night.

“It’d be better to extend it and get it right," Rock Hill Councilmember John Black said at a recent council meeting, "Work through some of these changes and make sure it’s done right rather than come up with it on a deadline and just pass something that we’re going to have to look at down the road.”

City leaders said they need time to look at the current ordinance and make changes, like prohibiting short-term rentals in neighborhoods that don’t want them.

The moratorium is causing frustration among short-term rental owners like Tom Hutto, who said the current ordinance is working – and there’s no need for change.

“We have rules in place and it’s the current ordinance," Hutto said, "Under the current ordinance, we’ve had 100% compliance. There’s been no reports of disturbances by neighbors of our guests, there’s been no crimes, no parties.”

But it’s not just parties that can irk neighbors. Short-term rentals can result in a stream of strangers coming and going.

In September, the Planning Commission was presented with recommendations like capping permits to 150 at any one time and requiring 1,500 feet between short-term rental units.

Hutto and other short-term rental owners spoke out against these changes.

“It was a death sentence," Hutto said. "What they proposed was putting us out of business."

City council did not adopt those recommendations. Instead on Monday night, it will vote on extending the moratorium until at least December so it has more time to figure out a better way to implement changes.